Chirmako stars for Odisha

20 December 2021 22:26 IST

Junior World Cup star Sudeep Chirmako scored four goals as defending champion Odisha drubbed Chhattisgarh 10-0 in a Pool A clash of the 11th Junior National men’s hockey championship at the SDAT astroturf ground here on Monday.

In another exciting Pool C battle, Telangana bounced back from a two-goal deficit to hold Bengal 4-4.

The results:

Pool A: Odisha 10 (Sudeep Chirmako 4, Roshan Kujur, Bikash Kujur, Sushant Toppo, Deepak Minz, Matiyas Dang, Amandeep Lakra) bt Chhattisgarh 0.

Pool C: Haryana won 5-0 against Tripura as Tripura forfeited match; Bengal 4 (Saif Khan 3, Sanjay Yadav) drew with Telangana 4 (Akshay Thimmapuram, Raju Talla, Santhosh Nenavath, Dharamveer Chand Bhavani).

Pool D: Karnataka 7 (Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 2, Chiran Medappa 2, C.B. Poovanna, A.A. Desh Poovaiah, Lekkala Hitesh Rao) bt Andhra Pradesh 0.

Pool E: Punjab won 5-0 against Arunachal Pradesh as Arunachal forfeited match; Maharashtra 2 (Aditya Lalage, Tejas Chavan) bt Kerala 0.