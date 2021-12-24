Junior National men’s hockey | Chandigarh shoots out Odisha; enters final

Chandigarh edged out defending champion Odisha in the shootout after the teams finished 2-2 in the regulation period in the semifinals of the 11th Junior National men’s hockey championship at the SDAT astroturf grounds here on Friday.

The in-form Sudeep Chirmako, the junior India star, got Odisha off to a flying start with a peach of a goal in the 11th minute. But, that did not deter Chandigarh as it worked hard to find the equaliser. Six minutes later, it replied strongly with a double in the space of two minutes to take a 2-1 lead.

Rahul converted a penalty corner in 17th minute and Raman found the back of the net the very next minute to put the team in command.

It did upset the calculations of Odisha, which applied the pressure from there. Chandigarh men guarded the fort well but a defensive lapse in the 37th minute cost them dear as Prasant Lakra found enough space and the net to make it 2-2.

Both teams played hurriedly to find the winner but in vain.

In the shootout, Chandigarh outplayed the defending champion 3-0 for a place in the final.

The results (semifinal):

Chandigarh 2 (Rahul, Raman) bt Odisha 2 (Sudeep Chirmako, Prasant Lakra), 3-0 in shootout.