ADVERTISEMENT

Birsa Munda gets into Guinness Book as world’s largest hockey stadium 

March 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Rourkela

Special Correspondent

Recognition: Odisha CM Patnaik receives the certificate from a Guinness World Records official on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium has been officially recognised as the largest fully-seated hockey stadium in the world.

Guinness World Records officials handed over a certificate to this effect to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of India’s Pro League game against newly-crowned World champion Germany in front of a cheering capacity crowd.

Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of world-class facilities — for players and viewers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This recognition is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this Herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha,” CM Patnaik said while receiving the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US