Birsa Munda gets into Guinness Book as world’s largest hockey stadium 

March 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Rourkela

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium has been officially recognised as the largest fully-seated hockey stadium in the world.

Guinness World Records officials handed over a certificate to this effect to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of India’s Pro League game against newly-crowned World champion Germany in front of a cheering capacity crowd.

Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of world-class facilities — for players and viewers.

“This recognition is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this Herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha,” CM Patnaik said while receiving the award.