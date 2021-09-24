Bhubaneswar to host men’s hockey Junior World Cup

Bhubaneswar

16 teams to vie for honours in the tournament to be held from November 24 to December 5

Odisha was on Thursday named the host of this year’s FIH men’s hockey Junior World Cup. The event will be staged at the Kalinga Stadium from November 24 to Dec. 5.

Both Odisha and Uttar Pradesh had expressed interest in hosting the tournament but the former was selected as it is the national team’s title sponsor as well.

Lucknow had hosted the tournament’s last edition in 2016 where India claimed the honours.

At the upcoming event, 16 nations will vie for the title. The state has earlier hosted the senior World Cup in 2018, the FIH World League in 2017 and the Champions Trophy in 2014.

“It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country’s prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said during a programme to announce the host city.

“I hope the Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again,” he added.

Logo and trophy

Mr. Patnaik also unveiled the logo and trophy. The official announcement was made in the presence the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, FIH president Dr. Narinder Batra and Hockey India secretary-general Rajinder Singh.

The participating teams are India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.

Odisha is also set to host the 2023 FIH senior men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.