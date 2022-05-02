Bengaluru City retains hockey title

Osmania University blanks University of Rajasthan in women’s tennis final

Bengaluru City University defended its title by defeating Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 in the men’s hockey final of the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

Harish Mutagar, who finished as the top goal-scorer of the tournament, recorded a brace for the champion.

In the women’s tennis team event final, Osmania University blanked University of Rajasthan 2-0.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Aparna Roy (14.28s) of University of Kerala took top honours.

Archery: Recurve individual, final: Men: Sachin Gupta (Kurukshetra) bt Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati) 6-4.

Women: Charuta Kamalapur (Savitribai Phule, Pune) bt Bhavna (Guru Jambeshwar ) 5(9) - 5(9) (Charuta’s arrow was closer to centre).

Hockey: Men: Final: Bengaluru City 3 (Harish Mutagare 28, 60, Vasant Kumar Gokavi 51) bt Guru Nanak Dev 0.

Tennis: Women: Final: Osmania bt University of Rajasthan 2-0 (Sama Satwika bt Sachi Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Rashmika Srivali bt Renee Singh 6-0, 6-0).

Shooting: Women: 10m Individual Air Pistol: Final: Yuvika Tomar (Ch Charan Singh) bt Radhika Tanwar (Ch Bansi Lal) 16-6.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual: Final: Ashi Chouksey (Guru Nanak Dev) bt Shrishti Mishtra (Barkatullah) 17-15.