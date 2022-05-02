Hockey

Bengaluru City retains hockey title

Triumphant: Komal Jagadale who won the women’s 3000m steeplechase. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Bengaluru City University defended its title by defeating Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 in the men’s hockey final of the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

Harish Mutagar, who finished as the top goal-scorer of the tournament, recorded a brace for the champion.

In the women’s tennis team event final, Osmania University blanked University of Rajasthan 2-0.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Aparna Roy (14.28s) of University of Kerala took top honours.

The results: Athletics (Winner): Women: 100m hurdles: Aparna Roy (University of Kerala) 14.28s.

Archery: Recurve individual, final: Men: Sachin Gupta (Kurukshetra) bt Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati) 6-4.

Women: Charuta Kamalapur (Savitribai Phule, Pune) bt Bhavna (Guru Jambeshwar ) 5(9) - 5(9) (Charuta’s arrow was closer to centre).

Hockey: Men: Final: Bengaluru City 3 (Harish Mutagare 28, 60, Vasant Kumar Gokavi 51) bt Guru Nanak Dev 0.

Tennis: Women: Final: Osmania bt University of Rajasthan 2-0 (Sama Satwika bt Sachi Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Rashmika Srivali bt Renee Singh 6-0, 6-0).

Shooting: Women: 10m Individual Air Pistol: Final: Yuvika Tomar (Ch Charan Singh) bt Radhika Tanwar (Ch Bansi Lal) 16-6.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual: Final: Ashi Chouksey (Guru Nanak Dev) bt Shrishti Mishtra (Barkatullah) 17-15.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
sports event
Hockey
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2022 6:32:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/bengaluru-city-retains-hockey-title/article65373596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY