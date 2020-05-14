Hockey

Balbir Singh Sr. suffers two cardiac arrests

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior continued to remain critical and on ventilator support after suffering two more cardiac arrests early on Wednesday morning. The 96-year old, three-time Olympic gold winner, remains in the ICU in Mohali, his grandson Kabir said on Thursday.

“Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday morning. His condition has not deteriorated since then but he continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition,” Kabir said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:46:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/balbir-singh-sr-suffers-two-cardiac-arrests/article31585702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY