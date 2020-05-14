Balbir Singh Sr. suffers two cardiac arrests

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior continued to remain critical and on ventilator support after suffering two more cardiac arrests early on Wednesday morning. The 96-year old, three-time Olympic gold winner, remains in the ICU in Mohali, his grandson Kabir said on Thursday.

“Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday morning. His condition has not deteriorated since then but he continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition,” Kabir said.