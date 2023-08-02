Asian Champions Trophy: The target is to reach the final, says Japan Head Coach Akira Takahashi

August 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Chennai

In his third term as the head coach of Japan, Akira Takahashi is facing a mighty challenge as the team gears up for the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament beginning here on August 3. Japan will take on Korea in its first match.

Since taking over as Japan coach in November 2021, Takahashi hasn’t had encouraging results in major tournaments.

The only positive result Takahashi achieved since taking charge has been, co-incidentally, the Asian Champions Trophy held in Dhaka in December 2021, where the team finished runner-up to Korea.

There is immense pressure on Takahashi as Japan is the defending champion in the 2018 Asian Games as well.

The 51-year-old, however, was calmness personified as he marshalled his troops at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday under the merciless hot sun.

When asked about the weather, Takahashi, speaking to The Hindu through a translator, dismissed it lightly. “It is the same as in Japan.”

It is clear that Takahashi doesn’t want to dwell in the past and is focused on the job at hand. He is confident that his players will deliver. “We have fifty per cent of players who are experienced and the rest who are young.

We have trained as a unit and have developed good chemistry,” the coach said, knowing well that India (world-ranked 3), Korea (9) and Malaysia (10) are ahead of his team (19) in the FIH world rankings.

Despite favourable results not being forthcoming, Takahashi said his target is “to reach the final of the Asian Champions Trophy.”

The coach is banking on senior players some of whom have played in the Tokyo Olympics, apart from half a dozen young players. Takahashi picked two young players, Taiki Takade and Takuma Niwa as those to watch out for.

Moving on

After a forgettable World Cup in Bhubaneswar in January this year where the team finished 15th, Takahashi wants to move on. “It didn’t affect us in a big way. Of course, it was a huge disappointment. We are trying to find a way out, learning our lessons,” he said.

Recently, Japan played five friendly matches in Korea: one against China and four against Korea. It won against China but lost the rest to the Korean outfit.

The odds are stacked against Japan, but it is keen to put the past behind and restart a fresh chapter.

