August 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

However poor the performance of the Pakistan men’s National hockey team has been in major international competitions for nearly a decade or so, it has had a relatively steady flow of young and enterprising juniors into the senior team.

In the present 20-member Pakistan squad taking part in the Asian Champions Trophy here, there are 13 players in their early to mid-20s and six in their teens.

Such is the terrain of Pakistan hockey that it produces raw, uncut talent in abundance.

One such find has been Abdul Hanan Shahid, a 17-year-old forward from Lahore. He has scored an impressive 10 goals in 21-odd appearances for the senior National team. He has also struck nine times in 10 matches at the juniors.

In March this year, Abdul received the Emerging Player of Asia award from FIH president Tayyab Ikram. Abdul was outstanding in the 2023 Junior Asia Cup where Pakistan finished runner-up to India as well. He also won the best player award in the event.

Hockey runs in Shahid’s genes. His grandfather’s brother Afzal Manna was a silver medallist in the 1964 Olympics and was the first member of the family to don the green jersey.

Ten players from Abdul Shahid’s family — Afzal Manna, Ghulam Ghaus, Azfar Yaqoob, Murtaza Yaqoob, Mohammad Yaqoob, Sarwar Jamshed, Anwar Jamshed, Zahid Afzal, Mujahid Afzal, Mohammad Shahid — have played international hockey in some form or other.

“My family has had 11 internationals who have served the National teams. My father (Mohammed Shahid, junior Pakistan) and my extended families were all my inspirations. I started playing by watching them play,” he told The Hindu.

Smooth transition

The transition from juniors to seniors is considered a difficult phase for most but Adbul was fortunate to find a mentor in Seigfried Aikman, the then head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“I was finding it difficult. The coach assuaged my fears and groomed me. He didn’t change my game. The best thing was he believed in my qualities and allowed me to flower in my qualities while suggesting a few changes here and there. He wanted us to follow a plan and not do extra things,” said Abdul. He also credited present coach Rehan Butt for being an icon and motivating him.

Abdul said Pakistan not being able to qualify for two successive Olympics (2016 & ‘20) was a huge setback for the country. “Not qualifying for the Olympics was a disappointment for us and our fans. We will do well in the Asian Champions Trophy and the Hangzhou Asian Games,” he added.