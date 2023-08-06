Asian Champions Trophy: India overwhelms Malaysia and goes to the top of the table

August 06, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

India returned to winning ways and the top of the Asian Champions Trophy table with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Malaysia in front of packed stands on Sunday that saw a far more compact and cohesive team turning up compared to the previous outings. The result also meant India is all but assured of a semifinal spot in the competition.

It was expected to be a close game. However, with a more controlled display, the hosts did not allow space or pace to the Malaysians who rely on speedy counters and quick breaks down the flanks to get their goals. Having played attacking hockey so far, the visitors were hampered by a resolute Indian midfield that kept overlapping and switching sides to keep possession and build the pressure on Malaysia.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Hardik Singh bottled the middle and, with Manpreet Singh constantly doubling up for defensive duties, the Malaysian forwards Shello Silverius and Kamal Aby Azrai barely managed to get a shot at goal. Though they stayed true to their structure without panicking, they found little space. Jarmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh were outstanding at the back with the Indian goalkeepers barely tested.

The Indian forwards also constantly accelerated with the ball and even though there was a lot of wayward shooting too, it was heartening to finally see them go for the shots instead of trying to create penalty corners all the time. The opener was greeted by a rapturous applause as local boy Selvam Karthi smashed home a long Harmanpreet Singh pass from the top of the circle in the 15th minute.

Gurjant Singh scored the other field goal while Hardik deflected home a rebound; Harmanpreet’s shot deflected off Najmi Jazlan’s stick and Jugraj found the target in the final quarter.

Earlier, the slightest of touches from Chongcong Chen to deflect the ball in saw China getting rewarded for its constant pressing and hold Korea 1-1 for its first points in the tournament after captain Jong-hyun Jang had put the defending champion ahead in the 18th minute through a well-placed penalty corner.

Pakistan drew 3-3 with Japan, taking the lead twice and coming back once as the pace ebbed and flowed in an exciting game that saw the teams exchange control constantly.

The results: Korea 1 (Jang 18) drew with China 1 (Chen 43); Pakistan 3 (Rana 9, Muhammad Khan 25 & 55) drew with Japan 3 (Seren Tanaka 13, Ryosei Kato 37, Masaki Ohashi 45); India 5 (Karthi 15, Hardik 32, Harmanpreet 42, Gurjant 53, Jugraj 54) bt Malaysia 0.

