Asian Champions Trophy: India beats Pakistan 2-1, ends league campaign on unbeaten note

India is the only team to remain unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Updated - September 14, 2024 03:42 pm IST - Hulunbuir 

PTI
Harmanpreet Singh led from the front to take the Indian team to win over Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy.

Harmanpreet Singh led from the front to take the Indian team to win over Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

It was India’s fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to hand India the win.

Before this match, both India and Pakistan had qualified for the last four round.

The top four sides from the round robin format qualifies for the semifinal scheduled for September 16, with the final slated for September 17.

Published - September 14, 2024 03:19 pm IST

