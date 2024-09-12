Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Raj Kumar on the prowl as India hammers Malaysia

Young striker Raj Kumar Pal struck a hat-trick as title-holder India sealed a semifinal spot after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for its third consecutive win in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Wednesday.

Apart from Raj Kumar (third, 25th and 33rd minutes), Araijeet Singh Hundal (sixth and 39th), Jugraj Singh (seventh), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (22nd), and Uttam Singh (40th) sounded the boards for India.

For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar (34th) found the target.

India is currently on top with nine points from three wins.

Round-robin format

The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format and the top four will advance to the semifinals on September 16, followed by the final on September 17.

India had earlier defeated China 3-0 in before getting the better of Japan 5-1.

India will next take on Korea on Thursday before finishing its league engagements against Pakistan on Saturday.

Against Malaysia, the odds were against India going by recent results.

The last match between these two sides was the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy where India trailed 1-3 at half-time. In that game, the Indians came roaring back to eventually register a 4-3 win and claim the title.

Relentless attacks

The Indians began with relentless attacks in the first quarter. Raj Kumar didn’t take long to hand the lead, scoring a solo goal displaying incredible stickwork.

Three minutes later, Araijeet doubled India’s lead by finding the corner of the Malaysian post.

A minute later, Jugraj made it 3-0 with a perfect penalty corner conversion off a powerful drag-flick.

Malaysia started on an aggressive note in the second quarter and soon earned a penalty corner but the Indian defence stood tall.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 22nd minute and Harmanpreet buried the ball into the Malaysian goal with a vintage flick to extend the lead.

Minutes later, Raj Kumar scored his second after being set up by Araijeet and Uttam as India went into half-time with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Three minutes after the change of ends, Raj Kumar scored his first hat-trick at senior level from a rebound after vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad’s initial strike was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Malaysia managed to pull a goal back soon through Anaur.

But there was no stopping India as Araijeet scored a field goal, tapping in Nilakanta Sharma’s pass and then a minute later, Uttam was on target off a rebound from a penalty corner.

Pakistan pips Japan

In another contest, Pakistan downed Japan 2-1 to improve its chance of reaching the last-four stage.

