Asian Champions Trophy final: India edges past China 1-0; clinches record-extending fifth title

India edged past the hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title for India.

India and China played some excellent hockey throughout the final. In the first three quarters, both the teams went without scoring any goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

At the 51st minute, it was captain Harmanpreet Singh’s pass to Jugraj who converted and put India in the lead.

China pushed hard at the Indian goalline to equalise but it went futile. Indian players held their nerves and never allowed China to score the equaliser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this, China’s only appearance in the final of an international tournament was in 2006 Asian Games, where they finished second-best after losing 1-3 to Korea.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to bag the third spot in the six-team competition.

India started the contest as favourites, having defeated China 3-0 in their opening league game, but the final turned out to be a very close affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a keenly-contested battle between the two sides in the first two quarters, even though India had better scoring chances.

The Chinese defended deep and troubled their rivals with brisk counter attacks.

Raj Kumar Pal had the first shy at the goal for India but his effort was saved by Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Kumar recovered well enough and earned India’s first penalty corner in the 10th minute with some brilliant stick work, which resulted in another set piece but skipper Harmanpreet was off target with the second try.

Two minutes later, Nilakanta Sharma saw a sharp save from Wang and then, the Chinese goalkeeper showed brilliant reflexes to deny Sukhjeet Singh after being fed by Jugraj.

Seconds from the end of the first quarter, India conceded a penalty corner but Krishan Bahadur Pathak was alert in front of the goal.

The script was the same in the second quarter with India enjoying most of the possession and China relying on counters.

India pressed for goal in the face of a brilliant display of deep defending from China. The hosts didn’t panic, and stayed calm when put under pressure by the Indians.

In the 27th minute, Sukhjeet Singh secured a penalty corner but Harmanpreet’s attempt hit the post, as China did enough to hold India goalless at half time.

The nimble-footed Chinese came out with renewed vigour after the change of ends, mounting a series of attacks on the Indian citadel.

China secured their second penalty corner in the 38th minute but the Indians defence was up to the task.

The Chinese continued their aggressive intent, earning back-to-back penalty corners in the 40th minute but India goalkeeper Pathak was alert under the bar.

The young Indian forwardline, which produced a fine performance in the tournament, too had its chances and penetrated the Chinese defence on a number of occasions but failed to find the target.

It required a brilliant burst from Harmanpreet to finally break the deadlock.

The in-form India captain sneaked into the Chinese circle with some fine stick work and neatly passed the ball to fellow defender Jugraj, who pushed it in past the opposition goalkeeper, as India heaved a sigh of relief.

With the home crowd backing them, China withdrew their goalkeeper for an extra field player four minutes from the hooter, but the Indians managed to keep the ball in their control and defended in numbers to emerge triumphant.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.