Asian Champions Trophy | Dilpreet ’tricks as India wins big

Field day: Dilpreet celebrates with Sumit after scoring one of his three goals against Bangladesh.

Dhaka

16 December 2021 00:32 IST

Jarmanpreet Singh scores a brace

Striker Dilpreet Singh scored a hat-trick as defending champion India thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 to register their first win in the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

Dilpreet (12th, 22nd and 45th) scored three field goals, while Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd) struck a brace. In between Lalit Upadhayay (28th) deflected in a variation from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh's flick from a penalty corner.

Akashdeep Singh (54th) also found the net from a field effort before Mandeep Mor scored his debut goal for the country from a set piece in the 55th minute.

If that was not enough, Harmanpreet also put his name on the scoresheet, perfectly converting India's 13th penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Playing its first tournament with some new players after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, the Manpreet Singh-led India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in the tournament opener on Tuesday.

India next plays Pakistan in the round-robin stage here on Friday.