HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indians will be hoping for a reset to their performance

To meet Thailand on the opening day; at least three of the six participating teams will be keen to get back some momentum before the Olympic Qualifiers in January

October 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Ranchi

Uthra Ganesan
Important event: India’s performance in Ranchi make give captain Savita and coach Schopman enough pointers to be ready for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Important event: India’s performance in Ranchi make give captain Savita and coach Schopman enough pointers to be ready for the Olympic Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: ANI

Less than a month ago, the Indian women’s hockey team ended a disappointing third at the Asian Games, getting a medal but forcing a reset of the team’s plans over its Paris Olympics ambitions and qualification.

On Friday, the players will be hoping for a reset to their performance as well when they take on Thailand on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy here, going back to the drawing board for the tough road ahead.

Getting into the groove: The Japanese players during a practice session.

Getting into the groove: The Japanese players during a practice session.

Despite being the highest ranked side in the competition, India was dismantled by host and eventual champion China in the semifinals at Hangzhou, losing 4-0 before managing a bronze and podium finish. But it appeared a confused and erratic side.

At the ACT, at least three of the six participating teams — Japan and Korea being the other two — will be keen to get back some momentum before the Olympic Qualifiers in January.

Winning the title will be huge for the side, which rarely gets to play in front of home crowd, but more importantly it might give coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita enough pointers to be ready for the Qualifiers in two months’ time.

Two changes

India has retained the Asiad squad barring two — experienced Sushila Chanu is injured and youngster Vashnavi Phalke is in reserves — making way for Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur.

With the City hosting the Olympic Qualifiers, it will be an advantage for the Indian team to get a feel of the newly-laid turf at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. With some big names in world hockey including Germany and Britain yet to qualify, every little bit will count.

Friday’s games:

Japan vs Malaysia (4 p.m.), China vs Korea (6.15 p.m.), India vs Thailand (8.30 p.m.).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.