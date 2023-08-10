August 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

For all the talk around missed chances and less-than-ideal preparations in the run-up to the Asian Games, the Indian men have managed to tick off the right boxes so far at the Asian Champions Trophy, finishing on top of the pool table.

After the final league match against Pakistan, the reactions from both sides were contrasting, much like the on-field 4-0 result. While Pakistan coach Mohammad Saqlain questioned umpiring decisions that he claimed denied his team a goal and deflated the morale of his young team, his Indian counterpart Craig Fulton preferred to respond with a straight bat.

“That’s what we have video referrals for — it (the first Pakistan goal that was disallowed) came off the body but some goals umpires cannot disallow. They played well, we defended well and we got the goals that counted at the right time. We had a game plan and we were structured. The objective was to score early and we did it and then it was really difficult for them — the more they pushed up, the more we dictated the game... it was a fair result,” he shrugged.

Asked about Saqlain claiming that India did not have a structure and played only on penalty corners and fitness, captain Harmanpreet Singh was poker-faced. “If we are winning without having any structure, then it’s a good lesson from them, we will keep it in mind and improve our structure even more and perform better,” he quipped.

Modest

About his own role, he was more modest. “It’s my responsibility (to convert PCs) and you have the right to ask questions. It’s not just about me, everyone’s efforts are involved — the forwards create chances, then there is the pusher and the stopper and then the flicker comes into the picture — and our team effort was good. You want to keep doing your best, whether it comes off or not. During matches also mistakes happen but you need to forget them and move forward,” he declared.

