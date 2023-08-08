HamberMenu
Herman Kruis to oversee Indian hockey teams for Junior World Cups

August 08, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan

Hockey India has named former Dutch women’s chief coach Herman Kruis as part of the staff for the Junior men’s and women’s teams ahead of their respective Junior World Cups later this year.

The men’s Junior World Cup will be held in Kuala Lumpur in December while the women will play in Santiago Kruis will join the teams during the four-Nation tournament in Germany later this month. He will oversee preparations of both teams.

Kruis, an FIH certified coach-educator, was the Dutch women’s coach from 2008 to 2010, finishing runner-up at the 2010 World Cup, and the women’s indoor team from 2006 to 2008. Most recently, he was coach of the Belarus women’s team.

Interestingly, currently women’s coach Janneke Schopman was a member of the Dutch team under Kruis.

“The next four months are exciting and at the same time an important phase in the teams’ preparations. I look forward to working with them to achieve the desirable results,” Kruis said in a statement.

