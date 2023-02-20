Tamil Nadu puts it across Puducherry

February 20, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

KAKINADA

Tamil Nadu scored a 3-0 win over Puducherry in the 13th Hockey India senior National women’s championship at the District Sports Authority Stadium here on Monday. S. Priyanga, S. Soniya and Janani struck once each to complete the tally for the winner.

In another match, Uttar Pradesh posted a hard-fought 3-2 win over Andhra Pradesh, thanks to a brace by Vartika Rawat, including the match-winner when the scores were tied two-all.

The results:

Punjab 2 (Aten Topno, Punam Barla) bt Himachal Pradesh 0.

Uttar Pradesh 3 (Rakshi Rathor, Vartika Rawat 2) bt Andhra Pradesh 2 (Lotla Mary, G. Varahalamma).

Tamil Nadu 3 (S. Priyanga, S. Soniya, Janani) bt Puducherry 0.

