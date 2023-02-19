HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punam scores five as Odisha defeats Rajasthan

hockey

February 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Sports Bureau

KAKINADA

Punam Barla scored five goals to help Odisha record a 13-1 victory over Rajasthan in the 13th Hockey India senior National women’s hockey championship here on Sunday.

In another match, Karnataka defeated Chandigarh 2-1 J. Chandana getting a brace.

The results: Odisha 13 (Aten Topno 2, Punam Barla 5, Anupa Barla, Dipti Barla, Asmita Barla 2, Rinki Kukur 2) bt Rajasthan 1 (Sarita).

Karnataka 2 (J. Chandana 2) bt Chandigarh 1 (Reetu Devi).

Chattisgarh 4 (Pooja Yadav, Sulochna, Anjali Mahato 2) bt Uttarakhand 1 (Preeti Sharma).

Madhya Pradesh 4 (Manmeet Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Preeti Dubey 2) bt Manipur 1 (Kshetrimayum Sonia).

Bihar 2 (Kajal Lakra, Nutan Topno) bt Assam 0.

Related Topics

Hockey

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.