Punam scores five as Odisha defeats Rajasthan

February 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Sports Bureau

KAKINADA

Punam Barla scored five goals to help Odisha record a 13-1 victory over Rajasthan in the 13th Hockey India senior National women’s hockey championship here on Sunday.

In another match, Karnataka defeated Chandigarh 2-1 J. Chandana getting a brace.

The results: Odisha 13 (Aten Topno 2, Punam Barla 5, Anupa Barla, Dipti Barla, Asmita Barla 2, Rinki Kukur 2) bt Rajasthan 1 (Sarita).

Karnataka 2 (J. Chandana 2) bt Chandigarh 1 (Reetu Devi).

Chattisgarh 4 (Pooja Yadav, Sulochna, Anjali Mahato 2) bt Uttarakhand 1 (Preeti Sharma).

Madhya Pradesh 4 (Manmeet Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Preeti Dubey 2) bt Manipur 1 (Kshetrimayum Sonia).

Bihar 2 (Kajal Lakra, Nutan Topno) bt Assam 0.