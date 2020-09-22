Analytical coach Ciriello resigns

It's official. Chris Ciriello has become the third high-profile name to quit Indian hockey in a month, increasing the uncertainty around the men’s national team and headaches for the federation.
Health issues
The Hindu had first reported earlier this month that Australian Ciriello, the men's analytical coach, was unlikely to return due to health issues. On Sunday he formally sent in his resignation.
Ciriello had joined the side in 2018 primarily for penalty corners but was soon an important part of the coaching staff.
The former World Cup winner has been suffering from extreme skin cirrhosis and is undergoing treatment.
The rising cases of COVID-19 in the country also influenced his decision.
With less than a year to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Hockey India is struggling with the loss of personnel from the men's coaching staff. In fact, the team only has coach Graham Reid and trainer Robin Arkell left at the SAI Centre, Bengaluru, besides Shivendra Singh and Piyush Dubey as assistant coaches.
Sources say foreigners unwilling to travel and the derecognition by the Sports Ministry has added to the federation’s troubles.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath