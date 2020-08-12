After Mandeep, five other COVID-19 positive hockey players shifted to hospital as precaution: SAI

New Delhi

12 August 2020 11:04 IST

The six Indian hockey players testing positive for COVID-19 have all been moved to a multi-speciality hospital as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken after Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night after his oxygen level dropped below normal.

The other five, captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak, were in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru after testing positive in the mandatory test on arrival for the national camp. They were being monitored constantly by a dedicated doctor from the hospital.

“The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well,” SAI said in a statement.

The remaining five were shifted to the hospital late on August 11.

SAI, meanwhile, is yet to take a decision on continuing the camp. The players, men and women, had assembled on August 4 after a 45-day break, prior to which they had been stuck in Bengaluru for more than 100 days without training due to lockdown.