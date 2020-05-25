Hockey

After Dhyan Chand, it was Balbir Singh Sr.: Milkha

‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh: We were great friends. I feel sad that he is not amongst us now. After Dhyan Chand, if there was any (hockey) legend, it was Balbir Singh Senior.

Bishan Singh Bedi: India’s greatest hockey player since Independence Sardar Balbir Singh Sr is no more... long live Sardar Balbir Singh Sr... RIP Legend!

P.T. Usha: An athlete par excellence and a role model beyond words!

Narinder Batra (IOA president): His ready wit and willingness to share his vast knowledge were stand-out features.

He leaves behind a rich legacy that cuts across all sport and physical boundaries.

Abhinav Bindra: Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him. I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world.

Ravi Shastri: A true giant and a half in his field. Hockey legend out and out.

Sachin Tendulkar: He was one of the greatest to have graced the game of hockey.

Virender Sehwag: In Balbir Singh ji, India has lost one of it's greatest ever sportsman.

Gautam Gambhir: Three time Olympic gold medalist, he brought great laurels to the country! You will always remain in our hearts, Sir!

Virat Kohli: Saddened to hear about the passing of the legend, Balbir Singh Sr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this time of sorrow.

Suresh Raina: Legends never truly leave, they live on in the hearts of people. Thank you for the decades of great hockey and for inspiring us.

Devinder Walmiki: No one could ever take your place in my heart. Today I am crying because I have lost a person who occupied a very special place in my heart.

Sharath Kamal: A true sporting icon, Balbir Singh Sr. Sir’s achievements will continue to be a guiding light for athletes!

Saina Nehwal: Inspiration to many and great sportsperson .. we will miss our three-time Olympic gold medal winner.

Geeta Phogat: Sir, you will be remembered forever!

