A reality check, not a stick check

India missed out on a podium finish in the recent men’s hockey Junior World Cup, but at that level the process is more important than the result. A look at what the performance says about the health of the pipeline to the senior team and what is needed to make the step up

As the music paused at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium to facilitate the interaction between players and journalists after India’s loss to France in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey Junior World Cup, a teenage girl in the upper tier of the stands shouted: “India, India”.

It was a rare gesture from a passionate fan trying to console the dejected home players, moving slowly with drooping shoulders and lowered eyes, by spreading some positivity. Perhaps she understood the burden of high expectations the juniors experienced in the backdrop of India achieving its first Olympic medal in 41 years.

It would have been nice to build on the Tokyo momentum, but India’s second fourth-place finish after 2005 at the JWC should not be viewed as a stick check on its progress. Rather, it is an opportunity to conduct a reality check ahead of iconic events such as the 2023 World Cup at home and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India chief coach Graham Reid underlined that the JWC was a “learning experience” for the players.

Defending India’s 2016 JWC title at home was a tough benchmark for the current lot. It was a completely different batch of under-21 players, of whom seven made their international debut at Bhubaneswar. And their preparation was plagued by the coronavirus, which denied them crucial match practice against overseas teams. They played the seniors, but it was not the same experience.

In 2016, the team was under the constant guidance of Harendra Singh and had enough exposure against foreign teams. With Roelant Oltmans overseeing the build-up and a highly qualified set of other support staff, including strategic coach Roger van Gent and scientific advisor Cody Tribe, taking care of different areas, the Indian side had the best of preparations in the run-up to its crowning glory in Lucknow.

The present team was primarily coached by B.J. Kariappa and some Indian support staff, including a few who completed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway programme, before Reid took over for about a month prior to the event.

Captain Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Olympics-bound Indian team, joined the squad only during the last phase of preparations.

It is unfair to compare the juniors’ showing with the seniors’ Olympics bronze-winning performance.

One may argue that the next logical step for the juniors is to play in the senior team. True, but not always.

Seven of the 2016 JWC-winning Indian side featured in the 2021 Olympics team. Similarly, not all the members of other champion junior sides around the world go on to play for their senior teams. The transition takes its toll.

“The under-21 teams are not experienced. They don't have patience. So they play aggressively. Players mature with experience and patience comes gradually,” said former India player V.R. Raghunath.

At the junior level, as is the norm in some European nations, the process is always more important than the result.

Notwithstanding the host’s three wins and as many losses in Bhubaneswar, some Indian players showed they had the skills and the spark. Players including Sanjay, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Maninder Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnukant Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako and two goalkeepers Prashant Chauhan and Pawan appeared to possess the talent to graduate to the next level.

Germany coach Valentin Altenburg had a word of praise for the Indians. “A lot of them (are very good) from India. We are very confident that the No. 1 (Sharda Nand) will be a very good player. He is young but very skilful. There are other ones who are very quick,” said Altenburg.

If the youngsters improve to serve the Indian senior team in future, then that will be some achievement. In such a scenario, missing out on a podium finish at the JWC will appear insignificant.

In order to tread the right path of transition, the players need to focus on a few areas. As was evident in the semifinal match against Germany and the bronze medal contest against France, India’s decision-making faltered in crucial moments. As a result, the host could not capitalise on several scoring chances. It ultimately impacted the match results and the overall placing.

Adapting to pressure and maintaining the side’s tempo irrespective of the opponent’s intensity is another area of improvement.

Sticking to the basics, tackling outside the circle (which is so important to deny the opposition penalty corners) and finishing moves are some priority areas that also need attention.

“Both ends of the pitch are where you win and lose matches and that’s probably where we need to be looking at,” said Reid.

Other than the individual talent, the Indians had a few positives to count on as a team.

The biggest plus is the variety of drag-flickers, led by defender Sanjay. The lad from Hisar had a good success rate — he was placed joint third with eight goals, including six penalty corner conversions, among the top goal-scorers of the tournament — even though the Indian forwards managed to earn only a few penalty corners in the last three matches against Belgium, Germany and France.

With good shoulders, Sanjay not only fired in the high flicks well, but also executed the low flicks effectively. He was quite good in exploring different angles to fox the opposition's defence.

“Sanjay has maturity. He is a replica of Harmanpreet. He has confidence and a good approach. In one or two years he can join Harmanpreet. He takes that element of risk whether in attack or defence. He has a good dodge and pushes forward as a right half,” said Raghunath, a leading drag-flicker in his day.

Sharda Nand, a fine defender and a flicker with a smooth action, and Araijeet, a forward who doubles up as a drag-flicker, complement Sanjay and provide good options.

India’s attacking and defensive numbers — 175 circle entries and 28 saves respectively, the highest in the competition — speak of the potential the side has.

The other prominent aspect of India’s campaign was its players’ never-say-die attitude. On more than one occasion, the team fought until the last minute to close the gap.

The reality check and a bit of learning from other teams — especially the top-three finishers, Argentina, Germany and France (as each of these sides presents a different case study) — in the JWC can do wonders.

Such exercises can boost the quality of supply to the senior side that faces the dual challenge of performing consistently and living up to the expectations of die-hard supporters over the next three years, packed with several top events including the FIH Pro League, the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Cup and the Olympics.

Those who don the national colours would love to hear an ‘India, India’ chorus instead of just a lone voice from the stands.