ADVERTISEMENT

A day after World Cup ends, heads roll in Indian hockey

January 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Coach Graham Reid, two others resign; national camp scheduled from February 12th

Uthra Ganesan

Indian hockey team head coach Graham Reid during a press conference on the eve of the crossover match against New Zealand at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

A day after the Hockey World Cup came to an end with Germany crowned champion, the Indian team parted ways with its coach and support staff.

The murmurs had begun long before the three foreign staffers — chief coach Graham Reid, analytical coach Gregg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell Pemberton — officially submitted their resignations to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Monday morning.

The players and team management had met federation officials ahead of the final on Sunday to understand the team’s performance and the way ahead. All three will be serving their notice period over the next month at the national camp in Bengaluru scheduled from the 12th.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Players vie for the ball during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match between India and Japan, at Birsa Munda Stadium, in Rourkela. India thrashed Japan for a ninth-place finish | Photo Credit: ANI

India’s disappointing ninth place finish, the worst ever by a host nation, had triggered demands for an overhaul. And sources confirmed that a decision on the trio’s future had been conveyed to them last week, allowing them an honourable exit instead of being sacked.

In fact, it is learnt that both the team and management were clearly conveyed that anyone who wished to leave was free to do so before the federation sat down for a detailed review.

Australian Reid, a protegee of Ric Charlesworth, had been appointed in April 2019 as Harendra Singh’s successor, four months after the latter’s dismissal following India’s quarterfinal loss in the 2018 World Cup.

Even back then, he was considered a good people manager as an assistant coach but with concerns on his tactical nous when in charge. His biggest achievement undoubtedly was the Olympic bronze at Tokyo. As coach, Reid had a 49-21 win-loss record with 13 draws.

Indian players pose for photographs as they celebrate their victory over Germany in the men’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, on Aug. 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

“It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reins to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best,” Reid said in a statement released by HI.

With the Asian Games and direct qualification for the Paris Olympics just over seven months away, HI would need to act fast to get their replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US