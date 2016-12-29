Vijay Goel felicitates junior men’s team

The World Cup-winning Indian junior men’s hockey team was felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel here on Wednesday.

Even though the players appreciated the gesture and thanked the ministry for the recognition, it was a let-down for most of them who had been told that the team would get a chance to meet the Prime Minister in the morning.

The entire squad and coaching staff had gathered in the capital for the felicitation that also saw Goel announce a cash incentive of Rs. 3.70 lakh each for the players.

Several players, while in Kolkata for the Beighton Cup, had been quoted saying they would seek job assurances from the Prime Minister at the meeting.

But the team remained cooped up in rooms at the DLTA before arriving for Goel’s felicitation in the evening. “We were told we would be meeting the Prime Minister and we were excited about it, but there was nothing.

“We don’t know whether it was a late development or some kind of miscommunication, but all of us were given to believe the same. Even our families were looking forward to our meeting Mr. Modi. It would have been a big honour for us,” most of the players said.

They, however, welcomed the reward announced by the ministry.

“It’s a great encouragement for us to be recognised for the achievement. It reassures us that the government is behind us in our efforts,” they said.

Physio quits

Meanwhile, Shrikant Iyengar, who had been associated with the Indian hockey teams for almost eight years as physio, gave in his resignation letter on Wednesday citing personal reasons.

Shrikant was largely credited with ensuring the players’ fitness and successful rehabilitation after injuries, and was seen as a permanent fixture with Indian hockey, working with both men and women.

Hockey India has accepted his resignation and will look for a replacement in the coming months since the national side has no assignment scheduled till March.