Turner does the star turn for Lancers

Australian Glenn Turner struck twice as Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Rays 4-2 in an entertaining match of the Hockey India League here on Monday.

Turner scored in the 43rd and 49th minutes, while Sarvanjit Singh pulled one back for Rays in the 53rd minute.

Both sides came out of the blocks at a frenetic pace, attacking each other constantly, almost without a break from hooter to hooter.

It was Lancers’ young custodian Abhinav Kumar Pandey who had a busier first quarter in the goal, his saves keeping his team from dropping behind too early in the game. He padded away Christopher Ruhr’s drag flick in the seventh minute, a superb effort that kept his team in the contest.

Pandey’s brilliant show continued in the second quarter when he dived to stop a ball fiercely struck by Ranchi Rays’ drag-flicker Ashley Jackson off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. Jackson asked for a video referral for dangerous play within the striking circle, as the ball deflected off Pandey’s stick. The umpire upheld his appeal but Jackson failed to convert yet again.

Later, Lancers earned as many as five penalty corners but failed to convert any as both sides went into the first half with a 0-0 stalemate.

In the third quarter, the host was quick to earn a penalty corner in the 31st minute, but captain Moritz Fuerste could not convert the opportunity.

In the third quarter, While the pattern continued into this quarter — both teams constantly rushing at each other looking for openings — it was interesting to see the way Lancers’ top scorer from last season Glenn Turner was constantly marked by at least three Ranchi Rays’ players at any given time.

However, the lanky Australian forward was relentless. He attempted a penetration in the 43rd minute and earned a penalty stroke for his team, thanks to a sloppy tackle by a Rays defender. Turner made no mistake in converting the stroke as he fiercely put one past Tyler Lovell to give Lancers a 2-0 lead. He struck again in the 49th minute when he converted a remarkable field goal, scoring off a rebound.

It was not the end of the action, though, as Rays made a late comeback in the 53rd minute when Sarvanjit scored a field goal to make the score 4-2 but it was not enough.

The result: Kalinga Lancers 4 (Turner 43 & 49) bt Ranchi Rays 2 Sarvanjit 53). — PTI