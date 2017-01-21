Chance for aspirants to crack the big league

This year’s Hockey India League promises to be different from similar franchise-based leagues where Indians are viewed as support cast to foreigners in team line-ups.

Coming after the high of 2016’s junior World Cup triumph, members of the junior squad will be under the spotlight as much as the foreign faces.

India senior coach Roelant Oltmans is on record that ambitious juniors from the World Cup, looking to break into the senior probables list, will be expected to make their presence count in HIL 2017.

Ranchi Rays head coach Harender Singh agreed with Oltmans. On the eve of this season’s opener at the Mahindra Stadium where his team takes on Dabang Mumbai, Harender said: “With Oltmans saying that HIL performances will count, the juniors need to deliver. At the junior World Cup, they were boys. Now they are men, playing against the world’s best.”

With 33 junior World Cuppers distributed among different teams and leading pros from major hockey nations, Harinder said, each of the six sides were title contenders.

Mumbai coach Jay Stacy said his team’s focus was on developing young talent. “Last season we took a conscious decision to give the juniors a chance, with a view to give them exposure,” he said.

Harender promised an open game in Saturday’s opener.

“Ranchi Rays is never defensive,” he said.

Ashley Jackson, Ranchi captain last season, spoke of the how the League has helped the Indian youngsters.

“Last year they were younger by one year,” he said. “After a year of exposure to international level, they will have developed.”

“I always say the HIL is the reason for India winning the junior World Cup.”