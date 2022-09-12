Guru Gobind Singh Sports College advances

Special Correspondent

Uthra Ganesan
September 12, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Yadav struck twice as Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow beat Punjab Institute of Sports, Mohali 3-2 in its final Pool K match to advance to the semifinals of the 50th Nehru junior under-17 hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium.

Also advancing to the last-four stage was Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sofia Hockey Academy in Pool L. After a goalless first-half, Mohd. Konain Dad converted two penalty corners in the second to put the Bhopal side ahead. Jeetpal pulled one back for the Sonepat team in the 55th minute, but it was not enough.

In Pool N, Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre remained unbeaten with a 2-1 victory against NCC Red while Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur rounded up the semifinal line-up, having already won both its Phase III matches earlier and will take on MPHA for a final spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pool K: Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow 3 (Manoj Yadav 2, Triloki Venvanshi) bt Punjab Institute of Sports, Mohali 2 (Japnit Singh, Mandeep Singh); Pool L: MPHA, Bhopal 2 (Mohd. Konain Dad 2) bt Sofia HA, Sonepat 1 (Jeetpal); Pool M: CRZ SSS, Sonepat 5 (Sunil, Parikshit Panchail, Vishu, Sahil, Dhruv Ahlawat) bt Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh 0; Pool N: Odisha Naval Tata HPC, Bhubaneswar 2 (B. Yumkhum Singh, Anmol Ekka) bt NCC Red 1 (Sonu Nishad).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hockey

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app