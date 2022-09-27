Nehru girls hockey from today

The 28th Nehru girls’ hockey tournament will be held at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi from September 28 to Oct. 9. There will be a preliminary league phase featuring 12 teams in four groups of three each. The top team from each group will make the second stage. Eight more teams will join the fray from Sept. 30. Thereafter, in the third phase, eight more seeded teams will join the competition from Oct. 3. Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day’s competition on Wednesday. The captain of the 1975 World Cup-winning team, Olympian Ajit Pal Singh, will be the chief guest at the inauguration, scheduled in the afternoon, before the last match of the day.