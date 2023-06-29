Hockey India ropes in Paddy Upton as mental trainer for men’s team in run-up to Asian Games

June 29, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a boost to the players ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and the high-stakes Asian Games later this year, Hockey India has roped in the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton for the men’s team.

Upton is scheduled to hold three-part mental conditioning sessions starting July 1 at the ongoing National Camp in Bengaluru.

Upton was one of the key members of the staff en route to the Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup triumph and its reaching the top in Test rankings. Upton has also worked with the South African men’s cricket and hockey teams, the Australian men’s hockey team, Indian Super League sides FC Goa and FC Hyderabad and the English rugby team among others. Although short-term for the time being, his appointment also fulfils the team’s long-standing demand for a specialist mental trainer with understanding of elite-level sports.

The 54-year old South African has over two decades of experience in sports psychology and leadership coaching working with professional athletes and teams. “I am honoured to be given this opportunity...I have witnessed the tremendous growth of Indian hockey in recent years and I am excited to contribute to the team’s success by enhancing their mental resilience and psychological skill set,” Upton said in a statement.

“Hockey India wants to ensure there is absolutely nothing lacking in the team’s preparations for major tournaments this year, particularly the Asian Games in China where Olympic qualification will be at stake. We felt it was essential to invest in a mental conditioning expert to help the team manage the pressure and expectations to perform. We recognise that this is a major area that needs focus ahead of big-ticket events...,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey added.

