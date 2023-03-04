HamberMenu
Hockey India confirms Fulton as chief coach of men’s team

Other positions that fell vacant after the World Cup yet to be finalised 

March 04, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi:

Uthra Ganesan
Craig Fulton.

Craig Fulton. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As first reported by The Hindu two days ago, Hockey India on Friday confirmed Craig Fulton as the new chief coach of the national men’s team.

While no date has been confirmed for his arrival, the 48-year-old South African will join the team at the earliest upon completing formalities, most likely after the FIH Pro League games in Rourkela later this month.

Fulton came into the spotlight during his stint as the head coach with the Irish men’s team, helping it qualify for the Rio Olympics and being named FIH Coach of the Year in 2015. Most recently he was assistant coach with Belgium for six years and was also named Belgium Coach of the Year 2023 after taking the Royal Racing Club, Brussels to the Belgium League title last year, their first in 81 years.

“I have had the honour of playing against him and now I look forward to closely working with him in this new phase. He comes with tremendous experience in coaching and his work ethic induces confidence of raising the team’s performance in world hockey,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

Appointments to the positions of the team’s scientific advisor and analytical coach, though, are yet to be finalised.

