Hockey Bengal honours Gurbux and Vece

Vece Paes, left, and Gurbux Singh at the event organised by Hockey Bengal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Olympic medalists Gurbux Singh and Dr. Vece Paes were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 and 2022 here on Monday.

At a function organised on the occasion of the National Sports Day, the two hockey players, who lived and played the sport in the city, were given the awards by Hockey Bengal.

Gurbux won a gold in the 1964 Olympics and a bronze in 1968. He was also a part of the 1966 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad.

Dr. Paes got an Olympics bronze in 1972 and a World Cup bronze a year earlier.

Both got the award for their outstanding contribution to hockey in India.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre here also celebrated the National Sports Day by conducting various recreational games for its staffers.

Athletes such as Swapna Burman, Pranati Nayak and Satyajit Mandal were felicitated at the event, inaugurated by regional director Vineet Kumar.