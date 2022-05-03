Hitesh triumphs

Hitesh Dolwani of Hyderabad, who won the men’s title at the Para National table tennis championship in Indore.

HYDERABAD: Hitesh Dolwani of Hyderabad defeated Vishwa Tambe 11-5, 11-6, 11-4 in the men’s singles final of the national Para table tennis championship in Indore.

In the quarterfinals, the 46-year-old Hitesh, playing in the championship for the first time and representing Telangana, defeated Gaurav 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 and got the better of Mukherjee 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6 in the semifinal.

Athletics selections

The Hyderabad District Athletics Association will organise district meet-cum-selection trials for boys and girls (u-20) at the Artillery Centre Stadium (Golconda) from 8 a.m. on May 5.

The district team to participate in the Telangana State senior and u-20 meet, to be held on May 14 and 15 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli), will be selected during the above trials.

Interested may report to Prof. Rajesh Kumar and Mr. K.M. Chisty at the venue. Spot entries are accepted.

Call HDAA secretary B.C. Bhaskar Reddy on 98490 48586.

Meanwhile, the Medchal District Athletics Association will organise similar trials for the State meet on May 5 at Telangana State Sports School (Hakimpet) from 7 a.m. on May 5. Interested may call Rajasekhar on 98496 12733.

Raju’s advice to young talent

Former India left-arm spinner S.L. Venkatapathi Raju gave a pep talk to the young trainees at the Dixit Cricket Academy (Pet Bashirabad) and advised them to make optimum use of the training facilities to keep looking ahead.

“Not many may be privileged these kind of proper facilities to play the game and said it was important for the young talent to dream big, work hard and achieve the goals without looking for short-cut methods,” Raju said.

Former State cricketers Chetan Joshi and Anirudh Dixit (chief coach) will conduct the camps. They said the best talent would be given year-long training.

Tennis camp begins

Academia Sports Village will resume tennis activities after a break because of the pandemic, Mohd. Shamsuddin, CEO, said.

Regular camps have already begun and the schedule of competitions will be finalised soon.

M. Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, released the jerseys for the trainees.