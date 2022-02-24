Historian claims Chief Minister’s Trophy, completes hat-trick of wins

February 24, 2022 18:54 IST

Historian (Santosh G astride) continued his winning streak by claiming the Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Feb. 24). The winner is owned by Mrs. J. Aishwarya and trained by R. Karthik. Santosh G won three more races on the day.

1. MOMENT OF LOVE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: AUTUMN SHOWER (Ramandeep) 1, Rajputana (S. Kamble) 2, Romantic Bay (C. Umesh) 3 and Azeria (M.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Stillwater. 1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 3.02s. Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthiah.

2. CLAIM TO FAME HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: CONSTANT VARIABLE (Santosh G) 1, Glorious Symphony (C. Umesh) 2, Bay Of Naples (M.S. Deora) 3 and First Empress (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and shd. 1m, 1.42s. Owners: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agri. Farm. Trainer: A. Jodha.

3. HAMMERHEAD HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): KATAHDIN (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Golden Strike (Neeraj) 2, Royal Pearl (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Lakshanam (A.M. Alam) 4. Not run Asian Empress. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 15.08s. Owners: Mr. M.J. Asad & Mrs. Masooda Asad. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. MASTER CRAFT HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: EXCELLENT PHOENIX (Santosh G) 1, Papparazi (Aman) 2, That’s My Class (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Lordship (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1/2 and hd. 1m,13.85s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,600m), rated 80 & above: HISTORIAN (Santosh G) 1, Emelda (A. Imran Khan) 2, Glorious Destiny (C. Umesh) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m, 40.68s. Owner: Mrs. J. Aishwarya. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. MRS. D. MEENAKSHI DHEVANATHAN YADAV WINNER TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): DANGEROUS (Santosh G) 1, Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha) 2, Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 3 and Berrettini (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 27.16s. Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: A. Jodha.

7. GOLDEN GRACE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: ALEXANDER (Yash Narredu) 1, Sir Baffert (Gaurav Singh) 2, Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Ms Boss (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Shd, nose and hd. 1m, 99s. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock. Mr. Chetan Shah, Mr. Prem F. Vazirani & Mrs. B.E. Saldanha. Trainer: D. Narredu.