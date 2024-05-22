ADVERTISEMENT

Hina, Kanika strike as India juniors beat Dutch hockey club 2-0

Published - May 22, 2024 11:49 am IST - Breda

India broke the deadlock with Hina scoring off a penalty corner after three failed attempts with the set-pieces in the second quarter

PTI

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a goal each as the Indian junior women's hockey team began their tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push here.

After a goalless first half on May 21, which saw both sides testing each others' strengths, India broke the deadlock with Hina scoring off a penalty corner after three failed attempts with the set-pieces in the second quarter.

Bredase Hockey Vereniging pushed aggressively for the equaliser but success eluded them despite the hosts earning three PCs in the third quarter.

Kanika Siwach found the back of the net to double India's lead in the fourth quarter following which the defenders did well to ward off several spirited attacks from the opponents in the last few minutes.

The Indian junior team will play their next match against Belgium in Breda, Netherlands later on May 22.

