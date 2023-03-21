Hima Das impresses on comeback

March 21, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Hima Das(Assam) showed no discomfort on her return from injury as she breezed to an easy win in the women’s 200m in the Indian Grand Prix-1 at the LNCPE Kariyavattom here on Monday.

Hima blitzed the field and stopped the clock at 23.79, finishing nearly 10 metres from second placed Aishwarya Kailash (Maharashtra). V.K. Vismaya on her comeback trail finished third. “I am pretty happy with the way I ran as it was my first race after the Commonwealth Games. I am happy with the timing,’’ said Hima after the race.

Hassan Saaid (Maldivies), the 2019 South Asian Games champion, completed a double by winning the 100m and 200m races. In 100m, Hassan pipped national record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick at the finish to win in 10.67s. Hassan was a runaway winner in 200m, clocking 21.66s for the gold.

Krishna Kumar (Haryana) was an impressive winner in the 800m as he ran unchallenged to clock 1:47.26m. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha) with an effort of 81.05m in his first throw upset favourite D.P. Manu (80.61) in men’s javelin throw while in 5000m, Abhishek Singh (13.51.14m) was a surprise winner. Ancy Sojan (Kerala) showed good consistency to win the long jump in 6.49m.

The results

Men: 100m : 1. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 10.67s, 2. Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odi) 10.69, 3. Amit Tiwari (Del) 10.99; 200m: 1. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 21.66, 2. Maninder Singh (Pun) 22.29, 3. Jainabaj (Del) 22.73; 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Har) 1:47.26, 2. Prakash Balu Gadade (Mah) 1:50.56, 3. Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1.51.00; 5000m: 1. Abhishek Pal (UP) 13:51.14, 2. Gulveer Singh (UP) 13:51.88,3. Nur Hasan (UP) 13:52.26; 400m hurdles: 1. Santosh kumar (TN) 52.02, 2. Vijay Kumar Malik (Har) 52.31, 3. Akhil Babu (Ker) 54.11; Long jump: 1. Nirmal Sabu (Ker) 7.58m, 2. Siddharth Mohan (Kar) 7.27, 3. Vinoth Kumar (Ker) 7.25; Triple Jump: 1. S.N. Mohammed (TN) 15.27m, 2. Pradeep Kumar (UP) 15.05; High jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.16m, 2. T. Aromal (Ker) 2.10, 3. Afnan Muhammed Sabi (Ker) 2.00,Shot put: Karanveer Singh (Pun) 18.90m, 2. Sahib Singh (Del) 18.83, 3. Dhanvir Singh (Pun) 18.10; Javelin throw: 1. Kishore Kumar (Odi) 81.05m, 2. D.P. Manu (Kar) 80.61, 3. Arshdeep Singh (Pun) 75.67.

Women: 100m: 1. A.T. Dhaneshwari (Kar) 11.76s, 2. Archana Suseendran (TN) 11.82, 3. Nithya Gandhe (Tel) 11.93; 200m: Hima Das (Asm) 23.70, 2. Asihwarya Kailash (Mah) 24.81, 3. V.K. Vismaya (Ker) 234.82; 800m: 1.Chanda (Del) 2:09.18s; K.M. Deeksha (MP) 2:12.06; Aminath Jaaisha (Mal) 2:29.33; 5000m: 1. Ankita (Utkr) 15:55.15; 2. Sanjivani Baburao (Mah) 16:01.76, 3. Seema (HP) 16:03.64; 400m hurdles: 1. Delna Philip (Ker) 1:01.58, 2. P. Pavithra (Ker) 1:01.58; 2. P. Pavithra (TN) 1:05.79; Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.49m; 2. Sandra Babu (Ker) 5.93, 3. R. Punitha (TN) 5.91; High jump: Rubina Yadav (Har) 1.76m, 2. N.K. Varsha (TN) 1.70; Shot put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Har) 16.23m, 2. Abha Khatua (Mah) 14.80, 3. M. Sharmila (TN) 12.54.