HFC beats JFC

Hyderabad FC ended its campaign in the Reliance Foundation Development League football championship in style when it notched up a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC at Nagoa in Goa on Thursday. Winger Abdul Rabeeh scored the match-winner in the 91 st minute, his first of this campaign, to help HFC grab three full points from the final game of the competition.

This win helped HFC take third place with 13 points, three points outside the top two.

Koustav, Chhangte, Bishnu Bordoloi and Abijith were the top goal-scorers in the competition for HFC, with two apiece as the team registered four wins and a draw in seven games.

The result: HFC 1 (Abdul Rabeeh) ht Jamshedpur FC 0.