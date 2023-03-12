Hellwig seals it in Germany’s favour against Australia

March 12, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Rourkela:

Australia and Germany fought a largely midfield battle wedged between action at the two ends of the field before the World champion came off a 1-0 winner in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, the lone goal of the match coming off the faintest of margins and requiring a review before being awarded.

For the statisticians, there were enough columns to keep busy barring the one that matters the most — the goals scored. There were short passes and long, grounded shots and aerial, entries into either circle and enough shots at goal from both teams to make one wonder at the scoreline. But it was also a testament to the defending from both Australia and Germany that refused to wither.

That and some incredible goalkeeping from Jean-Paul Danneberg, the youngster who was slotted as the shootout specialist during the World Cup but getting an entire game here and coming away with his reputation further enhanced. In fact, Australia could have scored at least half-a-dozen times if not for the 20-year old obstacle in the goal.

The game started like the team’s World Cup semifinal — tentative and cautious. Germany did what they do, getting into position and building up patiently, starting all the way at the back with Tom Grambusch and Gonzalo Peillat all the way up to the forward line.

The Aussies, like at the World Cup, didn’t come out all guns blazing but preferred to test waters, resulting in both sides getting a couple of half-chances early on without any real trouble before Malte Hellwig converted Germany’s second penalty-corner, flicking the ball to the top-edge of the corner of the left sideboard-backboard and awarded by the video umpire on referral.

Then, it was all possession and passing, Germany using short passes to break the Australian marking and move ahead from the flanks while the Kookaburras tried to do the same but, as the game wore on,later switched to mixing it with aerials and long hits and slaps to move quickly. It almost worked, too, with Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums and Jacob Anderson getting possession inside the circle but failing to get the final touch in.

The last 10 minutes saw Australia take a page out of the German playbook, attacking relentlessly, earning three penalty corners and throwing everything into getting the equaliser but they just couldn’t find a way past Danneberg.

The result: Germany 1 (Malte Hellwig) bt Australia 0.