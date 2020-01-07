Headway and Finalist show out

Headway and Finalist showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan.7) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Joplin (rb) 39.5. Easy.

800m: Gold Charm (Aniket), Lady Lanette (Dashrath) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Naxos (Kaviraj) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Ms Boss (Nicky Mackay) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Tasman (S.J.Sunil) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Kuyashi (Nikcy Mackay), Menilly (V.Jodha) 55, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Headway (Nicky Mackay), Kilkarry Bridge (V.Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Brilliant Gold (V.Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former superior. Finalist (Aniket), Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Zaiem (Nicky Mackay), Tenacious (Zervan) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Soaring High (Akshay), Thomas Hardy (Kadam) 1-9, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished one length in front.