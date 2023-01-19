HCL Cyclothon in Noida on March 19

January 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The HCL Cyclothon, offering a total prize purse of Rs. 32 lakh, will be held in Noida on March 19.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Sundar Mahalingam, president, Strategy in HCL Corporation, said: “Our core brand philosophy is amplifying the potential of not just individuals, but communities and societies. We aim to support cycling by giving professionals and amateurs a world-class platform and recognition. HCL Cyclothon is a long term initiative and we plan to host this annually”.

For the professionals in the age group of 19 to 35 years, certified by the Cycling Federation, there will be a 60km road race. For the amateurs, there will be a 60km road race and a 30km mountain bike race.

There will also be a green ride, open for everyone above 18 years, to encourage cycling as an activity, to stay fit and healthy. It will be open for corporates, college students etc.

Registrations can be made on the website, www.hclcyclothon.com, and entries will close on February 28.

The whole exercise would be executed in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government.

“Encouraging sports is a priority for the Uttar Pradesh government. Considering the growing awareness of the benefits of cycling and the government’s thrust on environment friendly mobility, we are happy to be associated with HCL Cyclothon”, said the Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, of UP government, Navneet Sehgal.