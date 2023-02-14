ADVERTISEMENT

SC appoints Justice Nageswara Rao to oversee the process of conducting elections in the HCA

February 14, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Sports Bureau

V. V. Subrahmanyam

HYDRRABAD

A three-member Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar appointed on Tuesday retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, to oversee the process of conducting elections in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The Bench was responding to a dispute between HCA and the Charminar Cricket Club. “We are of the view that the impasse must come to an end and a fair election will be held. This Court is of the view that Justice Nageswara Rao would be suitable to be appointed to head a single-member committee to sort out the mess,” the Bench ordered. “He (Justice Rao) can take all assistance as needed. The expenses will be borne by the Association. If the learned Judge needs some directions from this Court, the matter can be placed before us for the limited purpose,” the order said. The Court also directed the HCA to extend all assistance to Justice Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US