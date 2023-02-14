SC appoints Justice Nageswara Rao to oversee the process of conducting elections in the HCA

February 14, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

HYDRRABAD

A three-member Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar appointed on Tuesday retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, to oversee the process of conducting elections in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The Bench was responding to a dispute between HCA and the Charminar Cricket Club. “We are of the view that the impasse must come to an end and a fair election will be held. This Court is of the view that Justice Nageswara Rao would be suitable to be appointed to head a single-member committee to sort out the mess,” the Bench ordered. “He (Justice Rao) can take all assistance as needed. The expenses will be borne by the Association. If the learned Judge needs some directions from this Court, the matter can be placed before us for the limited purpose,” the order said. The Court also directed the HCA to extend all assistance to Justice Rao.