Haryana boys strike back strongly to beat Pune team

Yaman (2) and Mohan scored the goals to help Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Haryana, to a 3-2 victory over Krida Prabodhini, Pune, in a group-H league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup junior football tournament on Monday.

Prithviraj and Tohid had scored the early goals to put the Pune team 2-0 ahead, but the Haryana boys bounced back strongly to clinch the contest.

The results (league):

Group-A: Numaligarh HSS, Assam, bt Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh 6-1; Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, bt Singapore International School, Mumbai 7-0.

Group-B: RMSA HS, Mizoram bt CN Vidyalaya, Gujarat, 11-0; Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan bt JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand 11-1.

Group-C: TG Engllish School, Bishnupur bt Indore Public School 7-0; Chowbaga HS, West Bengal bt Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal 2-1.

Group-D: Ameniy Public School, Uttarakhand bt The Air Force School, Gorakhpur 15-0; Guru Govind Singh Sports College, UP bt Government SSS, Sikkim, 2-1.

Group-E: Farook HSS, Kerala, bt Ramakrishna Mission, Chhattisgarh, 2-1; Modern School, Barakhamba Road, bt The Army Public School 5-0.

Group-F: Government Model SSS, Chandigarh, bt Kejariwal Vidyallaya, Bihar 2-1; Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya, bt St. Francis Xavier HS, Daman &Diu 23-0.

Group-G: Government SSS, Arunachal Pradesh bt BSC HSS, Jharkhand 2-0; Father Agnel HS, Goa, bt Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep 4-0.

Group-H: Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana bt Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 3-2; Mamta Modern School, Delhi, drew Tripura Sports School 0-0.

