Harshini beats Haritashri in quarterfinals

Karnataka’s N. Harshini recovered from the brink to beat Harithashri Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-0 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-16 tennis championship on Thursday.

Title aspirant Asmi Adkar overcame stiff resistance from Mmaaya Rajeshwaran 7-6(5), 6-4.

In the boys section, Kriish Tyagi, Rethin Pranv, Tanussh Ghildyal and Tejas Ahuja made the semifinals.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Venkat Batlanki 6-2, 6-2; Rethin Pranav bt Debasis Sahoo 6-3, 6-1; Tanussh Ghildyal bt Aradhya Ksshitij 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Tejas Ahuja bt Arjun Rathi 6-3, 6-3.

Girls: Aishwarya Jadhav bt Manognya Madasu 6-2, 6-1; Aakruti Sonkusare bt Sree Tanvi Dasari 6-3, 6-2; Asmi Adkar bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 7-6(5), 6-4; N. Harshini bt Harithashri Venkatesh 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-0.