Harmanpreet to lead Indian squad for Germany series

Published - October 20, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Harmanpreet Singh will captain the Indian team in the series against Germany | Photo Credit: -

New Delhi: India will field a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming two-match bilateral series against Germany as international hockey returns to the national capital after more than a decade. 

The 22-member squad named on Sunday for the series will be led by Harmapreet Singh and includes debutants Rajinder Singh and Aditya Lalage even as Hardik Singh, still recovering from his injury suffered during the recent Asian Champions Trophy, and young forward Selvam Karthi miss out.

The matches, to be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23-24, will also see senior striker Mandeep Singh returning to national duty along with junior team stars Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra as coach Craig Fulton looks to use the games to identify his core for the next couple of years.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera; defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.

