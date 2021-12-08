Harith to represent India at Dakar rally

Harith Noah.

Bengaluru

08 December 2021 21:51 IST

TVS Racing team's Harith Noah is all set to represent India at the Dakar 2022, the toughest cross country rally in the world, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia from January 1 to 14.

Noah, who is currently training in Spain to fine-tune his navigation skills after training with Sherco star Michael Metge in France, will be leaving for Jeddah about a week before the event. Noah will become the fourth Indian after C.S. Santosh, Ashish Roarane and K.P. Aravind to take part in the rally.

