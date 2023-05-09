Hardik becomes World chess No.1 in under-7 category

May 09, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

K. Hardik Varma of Visakhapatnam has become World No.1 in the under-7 category after his impressive performance in the Dani Rumenke International chess tournament in Serbia with three wins, four draws and one loss in eight rounds.

Some of the previous best achievements of Hardik were winning the 2021 All India Open rapid chess (under-7), being the youngest national player at the age of three in 2019, third place in the 2023 International Open FIDE-rating (ELO1600).

Chess officials K.V.V. Sarma S. Bheemarao, and K.V. Jwalamukhi congratulated the young talent on his achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT