Hamilton, Messi clinch Laureus World Sportsman of the Year honours

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and footballer Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award at a glittering ceremony on Monday.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020) public fan vote was won by Sachin Tendulkar. Voted by sports fans around the world, the Award celebrated moments from the past two decades where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way.

Tendulkar, who was part of the victorious 2011 ICC World Cup-winning team, was carried on the shoulders by his teammates.

The victory could not have been more historic, as it was India’s first World Cup win on home soil and its second ever.

Sensational tie

Six-time Formula One World champion Hamilton and six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Messi were so close in terms of their achievements in 2019 that even the ultimate sporting jury, the Laureus World Sports Academy, could not split them, with the voting being tied for the very first time in the 20-year history of the Laureus Awards.

Frozen in time: Sachin Tendulkar being carried on his teammates’ shoulders after India’s 2011 World Cup triumph was voted the Sporting Moment (2000-2020). | Photo Credit: WILLIAM WEST

The duo pipped golfing great Tiger Woods, Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, tennis legend Rafael Nadal and MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to the award.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner South Africa won its second Laureus World Team of the Year Award, beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the US women’s football team, among others.

The memory of Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s historic first black Test rugby captain, lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Yokohama, was an iconic moment in sport. The team’s victory united communities back in South Africa, and was proof of sport’s ability to change the world. The winners were revealed as sportsperson gathered together to be part of the most important annual awards ceremony, this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of Laureus.

The event was hosted by actor Hugh Grant and the legends of sport, past and present, were treated to entertainment from British singer-songwriter Liam Payne, former member of One Direction. A tribute was paid to American basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash.

Biles wins it

American gymnast Simone Biles confirmed her place in the history of Laureus, winning her third coveted Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award as she continued to push the boundaries of the sport.

She beat American footballer Megan Rapinoe, Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka, American track and field athlete Allyson Felix and skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

