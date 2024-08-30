ADVERTISEMENT

Haeggman leads in HSBC Legends India golf

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 05:50 pm IST - GREATER NOIDA

Sports Bureau

Joakim Haeggman | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Joakim Haeggman handled the hot conditions well to shoot a 7-under 65 on the opening day of the HSBC $500,000 Legends India golf championship at the Jaypee Greens on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old Swede, who had nine birdies against a lone bogey, led American Dennis Clark (67), while Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, and six-time Legends champion Adilson Da Silva of Brazil shot 68.

“The key was driving the ball pretty straight into the fairways, hitting a lot of good shots onto the greens and staying out of trouble. This is my third visit to India, and it is by far the hottest”, said Haeggman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Jeev was happy with his performance. “I have been playing very good golf in the last few weeks. I have struggled with my short game, but it was better today”, said Jeev, who made five birdies and had a bogey on the 13th.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jyoti Randhawa did not start well, but settled down to play strong.

“It was not a good putting experience in the first nine. But, I made some putts in the back nine. The eagle on the second was great. That kept me going”, said Jyoti.

Carl Suneson of Spain, Emanuele Canonica of Italy, Greit Hutcheon of Scotland, Lionel Alexandre of France and Gary Marks of England were tied at sixth, with 2-under 70, in the three day championship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US