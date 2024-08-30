Haeggman leads in HSBC Legends India golf

Joakim Haeggman handled the hot conditions well to shoot a 7-under 65 on the opening day of the HSBC $500,000 Legends India golf championship at the Jaypee Greens on Friday.

The 55-year-old Swede, who had nine birdies against a lone bogey, led American Dennis Clark (67), while Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, and six-time Legends champion Adilson Da Silva of Brazil shot 68.

“The key was driving the ball pretty straight into the fairways, hitting a lot of good shots onto the greens and staying out of trouble. This is my third visit to India, and it is by far the hottest”, said Haeggman.

Host Jeev was happy with his performance. “I have been playing very good golf in the last few weeks. I have struggled with my short game, but it was better today”, said Jeev, who made five birdies and had a bogey on the 13th.

Jyoti Randhawa did not start well, but settled down to play strong.

“It was not a good putting experience in the first nine. But, I made some putts in the back nine. The eagle on the second was great. That kept me going”, said Jyoti.

Carl Suneson of Spain, Emanuele Canonica of Italy, Greit Hutcheon of Scotland, Lionel Alexandre of France and Gary Marks of England were tied at sixth, with 2-under 70, in the three day championship.